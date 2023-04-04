MANKATO — After reviewing numerous potential sites, Blue Earth County commissioners have selected a site for a new public works complex.
The county has a purchase agreement for a 67-acre parcel at the northeast corner of County Road 16 (Stoltzman Road) and County Road 90 in Mankato Township.
The board on Tuesday authorized County Administrator Bob Meyer to formally negotiate a final price for the parcel. Meyer said the county has a verbal agreement with the owners for a price of $2.5 million.
Blue Earth County started looking at options for a new facility in 2019.
“The County Board believes this is the best site to serve the future needs of the county,” Board Chair Vance Stuehrenberg said.
The county had previously settled on a potential site on Stoltzman Road that abutted the city of Mankato. But the site came under intense pressure from neighbors in the area and the county withdrew.
The county then looked at several more sites, including some along County Road 12 on the east side of Mankato and near the Justice Center.
Stuehrenberg said there were a few reasons the board settled on the current site, which is about a mile south of Mankato's border.
"It's right along (County) 90 so it's nice and centralized for the county. It's easy to get in and out of for out snowplows and trucks."
He said the site was also less costly than the ones they'd considered along County 12, which is a more developed area and in the city. "The price range on those was three times higher. When you're working with taxpayers’ dollars, you have to look at that."
He said the parcels along County 12 were also not as accessible for the equipment the county uses.
The county is looking at beginning construction in 2024.
The eventual cost of the project is still uncertain as construction costs have skyrocketed since earlier design plans were made.
The main building in the new public works facility would be about 90,000 square feet, plus another unheated storage building.
A feasibility study the county did two years ago had estimated the cost of land and construction at about $26 million, with the building construction costs estimated at $20 million. Last year the estimate was raised to $35.5 million. With rising construction costs that number will go higher.
Stuehrenberg said county staff is still fine-tuning estimated construction costs, but said it will be significantly higher than when the project was first being discussed. "Everything has increased in cost a lot in the past year."
He said the county is looking at paying for the project by using some of its reserves and by bonding for the rest.
"We're not expecting this to be covered by levy increases."
The county has for the past few years been looking at a new facility to replace the nearly 50-year-old shop on Map Drive, just off Stadium Road east of Minnesota State University. The facility is overcrowded, can’t be expanded, and access for the big equipment going in and out is difficult on the busy Stadium Road.
Information regarding the project, such as traffic counts, hours of operation, service areas, etc. can be found on the Blue Earth County website at www.blueearthcountymn.gov/pwfacility.
The public is encouraged to review the information on the website and provide comments regarding the current considered site in the space provided. The page will be updated as information becomes available.
