NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council shouldn't have declared a private property a public nuisance because of its vegetation, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled.
An appeals court decision released Monday overturns a council resolution issued in December ordering Edward Borchardt and his wife Ann to remove vegetation from their property at 229 Allan Ave.
“We agree with Borchardt that insufficient evidence was presented to the City Council to support the resolution,” the court ruling states.
A statement from the city in response to the ruling says the Borchardt property remains a nuisance, and the city will continue to pursue its legal options.
In December the North Mankato City Council passed a resolution finding the property had “rank growth” and “unsightly” vegetation that “causes a public health concern” and “unreasonably annoys a considerable number of” neighbors.
The council resolution, which ordered the elderly couple to bring their property into compliance with city ordinances, came after a public hearing about the property.
The Court of Appeals decided information presented to the council at that hearing did not justify the council's findings.
The judges ruled there was no evidence the Borchardt yard posed a public health risk and that the two citizens who shared concerns about the property at the public hearing does not constitute a “considerable number” of neighbors. They also noted that what qualifies as prohibited “rank growth” of vegetation is not defined in city ordinances.
“No evidence was introduced that the property harms public health or limits the neighbors’ ability to enjoy their own properties,” the ruling states. “Instead, the neighbors’ primary complaints about Borchardt’s property were that they simply did not like looking at it. The city cites no caselaw, and we are aware of none, providing that a person’s property may constitute a nuisance simply because neighbors find it unsightly.”
Attorney Karl O. Friedrichs said he and Ed Borchardt are pleased with the ruling. Borchardt intentionally allowed natural vegetation in his yard seeking to attract pollinators and incurred “significant financial cost” responding to the city's nuisance finding, Friedrichs said.
Friedrichs also had argued the city ordinances about vegetation and public nuisances are unconstitutionally vague. But the appellate judges decided not to review that argument after ruling in Borchardt's favor on the other grounds.
The city already has changed its rules to allow but restrict “managed natural yards.” In February the council approved a new ordinance allowing up to 30% of yards to be pollinator gardens or native planting areas if they meet setback and other requirements.
City Manager John Harrenstein provided a statement noting that the Court of Appeals did not find the city ordinances unconstitutional and did not find that the city denied anyone due process.
The Borchardt property remains a nuisance and is not in compliance with the new managed natural yards ordinance, according to Harrenstein.
“City staff members will consult with legal counsel to determine how to proceed with the past nuisance abatement matter and the new existing nuisance on the property,” the statement says.
The Borchardts received another letter from the city this summer requiring prompt removal of buckthorn on the property, according to speakers at the August City Council meeting. Residents Tom Hagen and Barb Church said they helped remove the small amount of buckthorn because Ed Borchardt was recovering from surgery.
“I'm hoping the council was not aware of staff sending this letter to Allen Avenue and its resident whose health made him unable to remove buckthorn, while the city has a real infestation,” Hagen said. “If you were aware you should be ashamed. Is this the way you would treat an elderly parent?”
Friedrichs said he would continue to defend Borchardt's “right to use his property as he desires.”
