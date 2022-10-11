MADELIA — A Fairmont woman was hospitalized following a crash with a Freightliner tanker truck southwest of Lake Crystal Tuesday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Ana Bat Lorenzo, 24, was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester with non-life-threatening injuries following the 9:35 a.m. crash in Lincoln Township between Lake Crystal and Madelia. Lorenzo, who was wearing a seat belt, was a passenger in a 2013 Ford Explorer that was eastbound on Highway 60 when it and a Freightliner tanker truck, which was southbound on 499th Avenue, collided in the intersection.
The driver of the Ford, 28-year-old Ciprian Gaspar of Fairmont, and the driver of the Freightliner, 57-year-old Don Otto Nierman of Madelia, were not injured. Both were wearing seat belts.
