Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.