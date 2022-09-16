Targeted News Service
WASHINGTON — How Minnesota’s members of Congress voted over previous week ending Sept. 15.
Note: This has been updated with the votes of Rep. Brad Finstad, R-1.
HOUSE
Trafficking penalties
The House on Sept. 13 passed a bill (S. 4785), sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., to extend until the end of September a $5,000 federal penalty against criminals found guilty of sexual abuse or human trafficking violations. The penalty had expired on Sept. 11. The vote was unanimous with 415 yeas.
Voting yes: Rep. Brad Finstad, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Drone road inspections
The House on Sept. 13 passed the Drone Infrastructure Inspection Grant Act (H.R. 5315) to create Transportation Department grant programs for using drone aircraft to inspect roads and other infrastructure. The vote was 308 yeas to 110 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Wildfires
The House on Sept. 13 passed the Wildfire Recovery Act (H.R. 1066), to increase federal government fire assistance grants by stipulating that the grants will account for at least 75% of the eligible cost of wildfire recovery efforts. The vote was 328 yeas to 88 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Stauber
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach
Passing legislation
The House on Sept. 14 passed a set of eight bills en bloc, without an individual roll call vote for each bill. The vote was 397 yeas to 29 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Aviation and disease
The House on Sept. 14 passed the National Aviation Preparedness Plan Act (H.R. 884), to require the Transportation Department to develop an aviation preparedness plan for handling U.S. outbreaks of communicable diseases. The vote was 293 yeas to 133 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Post-disaster housing
The House on Sept. 14 passed the Expediting Disaster Recovery Act (H.R. 5774), to have the Federal Emergency Management Agency provide financial aid for meeting housing needs following disasters that have destroyed housing in a given area. The vote, was 406 yeas to 20 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Emergency reservists
The House on Sept. 14 passed the Civilian Reservist Emergency Workforce Act (S. 2293), to expand employment rights for reservists for the Federal Emergency Management Agency who are deployed for agency work and therefore must temporarily leave their normal jobs. The vote was 387 yeas to 38 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Lighting federal buildings
The House on Sept. 14 passed the Bulb Replacement Improving Government with High-efficiency Technology Act (S. 442), to require federal government buildings to use the most life-cycle cost effective and energy efficient lighting systems. The vote was 347 yeas to 78 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Government worker Schedule F
The House on Sept. 15 passed the Preventing a Patronage System Act (H.R. 302). The bill would cancel an executive order issued by President Trump in October 2020 that created a new Schedule F excepted service classification for government workers, and applied to employees in executive agency jobs that have to do with making policy and are not normally replaced when a new president enters office. The vote was 225 yeas to 204 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Census
The House on Sept. 15 passed the Ensuring a Fair and Accurate Census Act (H.R. 8326). The bill would set out various restrictions on the Census Bureau’s ability to add new questions to the Census, and prevent the Bureau’s director from being removed for non-cause reasons. The vote was 220 yeas to 208 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Government whistleblowers
The House has passed the Whistleblower Protection Improvement Act (H.R. 2988), to establish various measures intended to increase a federal government whistleblower employee’s protections against punitive retaliation by politicians and supervisors. The vote was 221 yeas to 203 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
SENATE Appeals court judge
The Senate on Sept. 12 confirmed the nomination of Salvador Mendoza to be a judge on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Mendoza has been a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington since 2014; he was briefly a county court judge before that, and had his own private law practice. The vote was 46 yeas to 40 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Second appeals court judge
The Senate on Sept. 13 rejected the nomination of Arianna Freeman to be a judge on the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Freeman has been a federal community defender attorney in Philadelphia since 2009. The vote was 47 yeas to 50 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Third appeals court judge
The Senate on Sept. 14 confirmed the nomination of Lara Montecalvo to be a judge on the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals. Montecalvo has been in the Rhode Island government’s public defender’s office since 2004, and is currently the state’s Public Defender. The vote was 52 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Fourth appeals court judge
The Senate on Sept. 15 confirmed the nomination of Sarah Merriam to be a judge on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Merriam, a U.S. district court judge for Connecticut since last October, was previously a federal magistrate judge and assistant federal defender in Connecticut. The vote was 53 yeas to 44 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
TSA administrator
The Senate on Sept. 15 confirmed the nomination of David Pekoske to be the Transportation Security Administration’s administrator for a five-year term. Pekoske had been in the post since August 2017, following a career at the Coast Guard. The vote was 77 yeas to 18 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
