HENDERSON — Flooding from the Minnesota River has prompted Minnesota Department of Transportation officials to close a section of Highway 19 from a point east of Henderson to its intersection with Highway 169.
Highway 93 south of Henderson reopened Saturday morning after previously being closed due to flooding from the Rush River.
"MnDOT crews will continue to closely monitor Highway 93 as it may need to close again if river levels rise," according to Doris Degenstein, a public affairs coordinator for the agency's Mankato district. "Highway 19 east of Henderson to Highway 169 will remain closed until further notice due to flooding from the Minnesota River. Motorists should use alternate routes. The highway will reopen when water has receded, and crews are able to make any necessary repairs."
Motorists who travel on closed roads may be fined up to $1,000 or be sentenced to jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.