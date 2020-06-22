MANKATO — After nearly a quarter-century in the top spot in Mankato's municipal government, City Manager Pat Hentges is preparing to step down.
Hentges, who announced Monday his plans to retire by the end of the year, oversaw dramatic growth in Mankato's population and economy, new approaches to planning and budgeting, and the resurrection of the city's once-moribund downtown.
"Over my nearly 25 years of tenure, I have been a part of changing what was once Mankato to what it is today ... 'a vibrant, diverse regional community,'" he wrote in a letter to Mayor Najwa Massad and the council. "Hopefully, I have set the table for what Mankato can be in the future."
Hentges had provided in recent months some hints of his plans as he approached retirement age, including asking for a one-year contract rather than a renewal of his two-year pact at the end of 2019.
And as the pandemic-induced economic recession impacted the municipal budget, Hentges last week advised the council to consider a wide-ranging strategy to reduce expenses in the face of projected revenue declines topping $7.7 million in 2020 and $9.3 million in 2021.
Part of the strategy suggested by Hentges — who is earning $175,621 in 2020 — includes "flattening the supervisory structure" to cut administrative costs without impacting the workforce in areas such as street maintenance and plowing.
Mayor Najwa Massad said Hentges expressed an interest in retiring a year ago but agreed to stay to provide stability with a new mayor and three other council members in their first terms in office.
"We truly thank you," Massad said.
On Monday, Hentges indicated Mankato will be well-served by a younger generation of leaders as the city navigates the multiple challenges facing society in the months and years ahead.
"The inevitable changes that the pandemic and recent social awakening bring demand the energies and full commitment of the upcoming generation of leaders," he wrote. "Mankato, as always, will be on the forefront of change. For the new city manager there will be challenges and exciting times. For me, Mankato will just be home!"
Hentges has largely avoided the contentious relationship that sometimes occurs between a city's top manager and some of the elected officials overseeing him.
"Our community has long recognized the value of a strong and stable council-manager form of government," he said. "I'm humbled to have served city councils that encourage visionary community leadership from the city manager."
Council member Karen Foreman made the motion to "with great regret" accept Hentges' retirement, and Council member Mark Frost seconded the motion, adding "You've done a great job in the time I've been here."
Other council members offered thanks as they voted, with Jenn Melby-Kelley saying "The city of Mankato is better because of you."
The final tally was 6-1 with Council President Mike Laven getting a laugh with an emphatic "No" vote.
Hentges focused his comments on others in the municipal organization, complimenting elected officials' willingness to support infrastructure and services.
In a time when many police departments are under fire, he noted Mankato's longstanding effort at community-oriented policing: "The Public Safety men and women are truly an example for how public safety should be."
Hentges said Mankato's Public Works Department "delivers the highest quality snow removal, maintenance and utilities services that a city could hope for," and the civic center staff "continues to bring some of the world's best entertainment to the Mankato stage."
The Community Development Department, he said, has made Mankato a leader in quality affordable housing while facilitating "billions of dollars of housing, commercial and industrial, and institutional investment."
"All of this is not possible without leadership at all levels and dedication to public service from the finest group of employees that a city manager could ever dream to work with," he said.
Hentges was only the second city manager in Mankato in the past 52 years. The late Bill Bassett served in the role from 1968 to 1996.
A Sleepy Eye native, Hentges earned a bachelor's degree in urban affairs from St. Cloud State University, a master's in urban management from Minnesota State University, and served as city administrator of Faribault and as city manager in Columbia Heights before succeeding Bassett in Mankato.
Massad, Laven and Foreman were selected during a closed session of the council a week ago to serve as the search committee for Hentges' successor. Hentges predicted there would be strong internal candidates as well as applicants from elsewhere in the country drawn by Mankato's solid reputation. On Monday night, the council agreed to accept the search committee's recommendation that the Georgia-based Mercer Group be hired — at a base fee of $17,500 with up to $10,000 for expenses — to recruit candidates nationally and oversee the selection process.
"We're going to get some of the best candidates in the country," Laven said. "It won't just be an ad in the paper."
