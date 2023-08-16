MANKATO — A strike impacting the state university system, including 200 Minnesota State University employees, has been averted, with contract negotiators reaching an agreement after two additional days of negotiations.
“What I can tell you right now is, after 15 hours of mediation, we received a last, best, final offer from the employer that addresses many of the priorities of the membership,” said Brian Aldes, Teamsters Local 320 secretary treasurer and chief negotiator. “The union’s negotiating committee will be putting it out for a vote near the end of August.”
As such, no strike will happen Aug. 22 as projected had talks failed, Aldes said.
Teamsters 320 represents about 900 administrative and service faculty on the Minnesota State system’s seven four-year campuses. Those include Minnesota State University in Mankato, Bemidji State, Metro State, Moorhead State, St. Cloud State, Southwest Minnesota State and Winona State.
Those 900 employees work in admissions, financial aid, housing, health services, mental health services, student registration, course scheduling, student activities, event planning, teaching, international student services and more, according to the Teamsters.
About 200 of those employees work at MSU.
In July, there was a 97.5 percent vote to authorize a Teamsters 320 strike if Minnesota State failed to address wage inflation, income disparities with other Minnesota State bargaining units, and to commission an equity and salary compression study.
“Representatives from both sides worked very hard to reach a solution during the bargaining process,” Eric Davis, vice chancellor of human resources for the Minnesota State system, said in a statement. “We’ve been informed it will take a few weeks for …. (the union) to conduct a vote to either ratify the offer or reauthorize a strike.”
Aldes said voting will begin Aug. 31 and they’ll be counting ballots Sept. 7. The Teamsters 320 is recommending that union members ratify the employer’s offer.
“The agreement includes wage increases for our members and advancement through the salary schedules that they haven’t seen for many years,” he said. “It begins to address salary schedule compression issues and equitable wages.”
He said the agreement also requires the employer to follow through with an equity and compensation study, which will be moved with both employer members on the committee and bargaining unit members on the committee.
“Now it’s up to the Teamsters to vote and the settlement offer we received from the employer, along with its improvements, is a result of the members utilizing their collective voice and they’ll continue to do so in the future to build on these accomplishments,” Aldes said.
“I think it’s fair to say we’re proud of the negotiating team and we’re proud of the members for utilizing their collective power and their collective voices.”
