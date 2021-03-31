MANKATO — A man is in custody following a pursuit that went onto a state trail in Mankato and ended after the driver came to a bridge under construction and crashed into a ravine.
Curtis John Rathai, 52, of St. Peter, was not seriously injured and was charged with felony fleeing police Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
According to a court complaint:
A Mankato police officer noticed the license plate tabs on the car Rathai was driving were expired. The officer tried to stop him at about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Adams and Second streets.
A pursuit ensued through Mankato's north end, during which Rathai ran multiple stop signs, went through alleys and reached a speed of more than 70 mph. At one point Rathai found himself blocked by a train and turned around and went the wrong way down Fifth Avenue.
He later drove onto the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail from Lime Valley Road.
A trail bridge over a ravine has been removed for reconstruction. Rathai drove through barricades and crashed at the bottom of a ravine that is 12 feet deep.
Rathai crawled out of the ravine and ran into a wooded area but was apprehended.
The crashed car started a small brush fire that was extinguished by responding Mankato firefighters, said Dan Schisel, associate director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
Rathai was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato for an evaluation before he was booked into the Blue Earth County Jail.
