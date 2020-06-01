LEWISVILLE — Armed intruders shot at and pistol-whipped residents of a rural Lewisville home, according to charges filed against one of the suspects.
Thiyang Biel Gatkuoth, 20, of Mankato, was taken into custody Saturday evening after he was located at a Mankato hotel. He was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and possessing a gun after a felony conviction.
According to the court complaint:
Two adults and four children were in a home at 47531 127th St. in rural Blue Earth County when Gatkuoth and another masked men came inside just after midnight Thursday.
The adult residents reported one unknown intruder shot at them and the intruders threatened to shoot them and their children while they took cellphones, a computer and cash.
The male resident said he tried to take the gun from an intruder whom he recognized as Gatkouth. The man was hit in the head with the gun during the struggle. When Gatkuoth dropped the gun he pulled out a knife and cut the resident on the hand.
The female adult was hit in the head with a gun and at another point was shot at while holding a child. An intruder also grabbed a child and pointed a gun at the boy's head.
The men fired more shots as they left with a third person who was waiting in an SUV.
The male resident was taken to a hospital for treatment of the cut on his hand and a gash on his head that required staples to close. The female resident had a bump on her head but did not need medical treatment.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident, a news release issued Monday states. Anyone who has information is asked to call 507-304-4863.
