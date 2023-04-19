Police lights

MANKATO — Three people were injured Wednesday after a three-car crash on Highway 22 in Mankato. 

The crash reportedly occurred when a Ford Focus driven by Lavonne Ethel Mcgowan, 94, of Mankato, collided with a stopped Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Paul Patrick Haga, 54, of Eagle Lake, according to a State Patrol report. The initial crash caused the Volkswagen to collide with a stopped Toyota Corolla driven by Toby Michael Smith, 43, of New Prague.

Mcgowan suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System's hospital in Mankato, the patrol said.

Smith and Haga were transported to the Mankato hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. 

