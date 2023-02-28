GAYLORD — A Washington woman was killed and a North Mankato woman was seriously injured when their SUV and a semi truck crashed Monday afternoon at an intersection east of Gaylord.
Ubah Mohammed Osman, 33, of Seatac, Washington — the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban — was killed in the crash. Zamzam Abdi Hassan, 31, of North Mankato, who was a passenger in the Suburban, was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the 12:05 p.m. crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Suburban was southbound on Sibley County Road 13 when it and a 2019 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer — westbound on Highway 19 — collided in the intersection. The driver of the semi, Travis Brandon Engfer, 47, of Litchfield, was not injured, the Patrol reported.
Road conditions were icy and snowy, the report said. The crash remains under investigation.
