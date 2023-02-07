In coming months, consultants will be studying potential improvements to North Riverfront Drive, including better access to and from the adjacent residential area, and a safer pedestrian connection to the regional trail system for neighborhoods south of Balcerzak Drive.
Engineering firm Bolton and Menk was chosen by the Mankato Area Planning Organization Thursday to conduct both the $60,000 Riverfront Drive Intersection Improvement Study and the $20,000 Balcerzak Drive Pedestrian Crossing Study, MAPO Executive Director Paul Vogel said.
Past studies commissioned by the area transportation agency have served as a preview of some of the major changes that have come to area roads, including improvements to Warren Street, Commerce Drive and the Highway 14/Riverfront Drive interchange. Upcoming projects with elements proposed by previous corridor studies include Riverfront Drive in Old Town, scheduled for construction in 2024, and Belgrade Avenue in downtown North Mankato in 2027.
North Riverfront
Both of Mankato’s recommendations for 2023 studies originated with residents’ concerns, said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty. On North Riverfront Drive, the major issue involves safely entering and crossing the four-lane road — five in those segments with a center turn lane — when traffic is heavy.
“There’s some challenges during the high-traffic-volume periods to access Riverfront Drive from the Tourtellotte Park neighborhood,” McCarty said. “... Trying to work through five lanes of traffic can be challenging at times, especially for left-turning traffic.”
Riverfront Drive closer to downtown — from Main Street to Lafayette Street, just north of Madison Avenue — is set for a complete reconstruction next year, potentially with dramatic changes in lanes and pedestrian amenities in the Old Town business district. Whether or not the lane reduction and wider sidewalks suggested in a previous corridor study are approved, the pavement is in desperate need of replacement.
The driving surface from Lafayette Street to Highway 14 is in similarly poor condition, something that was driven home again with the pothole outbreak following January’s rainstorm.
“We found out they’re probably reaching end-of-life at this point,” McCarty said.
So that means the northern section of Riverfront Drive is also in line for reconstruction in coming years, making it the right time to contemplate improvements to the road’s design.
The focus of the study will be on the area between May and Mabel streets. May connects to Thompson Ravine Road and Mankato’s hilltop. Mabel leads to Tourtellotte Park. Both rely on stop signs at Riverfront.
In a letter seeking the contract to do the study, Bolton and Menk’s Angie Bersaw pledged to develop a plan for a safe, sustainable and functional roadway in the area.
“The Riverfront Drive Intersection Improvement Study will identify a comprehensive vision for Riverfront Drive between May and Mabel streets allowing the City of Mankato to continue their momentum along this road while also serving continued growth and local/regional multimodal mobility and safety needs,” Bersaw wrote.
The segment is both busy and diverse. Commercial businesses line Riverfront Drive, industrial properties lie just to the west, and the residential neighborhood contains hundreds of single-family homes. But Riverfront, which carries an average of 13,600 vehicles through the area each day, also serves as a connection between Highway 14 — the region’s busiest highway — and downtown Mankato.
Riverfront has issues beyond the deteriorating pavement, according to Bolton and Menk’s study proposal. Vehicles regularly travel 10 mph or more over the posted 35 mph speed limit, reducing safety for drivers and, especially, pedestrians.
Traffic backs up on side streets during peak travel times, and 11 crashes have occurred in the past decade, almost all involving vehicles trying to enter Riverfront and colliding with vehicles traveling on Riverfront.
For pedestrians and walkers looking to travel from the Tourtellotte Park area to regional trails like the Minnesota River Trail or the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail, the four- or five-lane width of Riverfront Drive is a barrier to the sidewalk/trail on the western side of the street.
Between now and the end of summer, Bersaw and her colleagues plan to study the issues along the corridor and look at possible improvements including adding turn lanes on May street, evaluating whether purchasing more right-of-way at intersections would improve operations and studying different options for intersection controls.
Open houses conducted by city of Mankato staff will be held when the range of alternatives has been developed and again when a draft report is written. Meetings are also planned with property owners, including the Tourtellotte Park Neighborhood Association. A final report, complete with an implementation plan and cost estimates, is to be delivered in September.
Balcerzak Drive
The smaller study on Balcerzak Drive northeast of the Minnesota State University campus is focused on improving access from south of Balcerzak to the Mankato area’s broader trail system. Among the options to be studied are adding a sidewalk on the south side of Balcerzak from Cardinal Drive to Pohl Road and creating a safer crossing to an existing trail on the north side of Balcerzak.
That northside trail ties into trails and sidewalks along Victory Drive, Pohl Road and Monks Avenue that provide access to the entire regional trail system. But residents in the neighborhood along Cardinal Drive to the south don’t always feel safe crossing Balcerzak.
“It’s a wider road on a curve with a somewhat higher speed,” McCarty said, referencing the 40 mph speed limit.
Alternatives are to be developed by Bolton and Menk this spring with an open house in July and final recommendations presented in September.
