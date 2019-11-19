NORTH MANKATO — Parts of Lee and Tower boulevards are scheduled to close Wednesday through Friday to accommodate gas line work from Centerpoint Energy.
Workers will install a new gas line through the rest of the week, which means Lee Boulevard from Tower Boulevard to Hoover Drive will close to traffic. Detours will be marked along Lookout Drive to accommodate residents.
Questions may be directed to the Public Works Department at 507-345-5570 or directly to Centerpoint Energy via the project update link at northmankato.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.