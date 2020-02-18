NORTH MANKATO — Commerce Drive just came off a major makeover and new stores have been joining established business in other parts of upper North Mankato, with the city hoping more new retail can be added as it continues to grow to the west.
While the business community is strong, the area is missing one thing — an association of owners to promote the area the way that Business on Belgrade does in lower North Mankato.
Curiosi-Tea Owner Heidi Wyn and others are hoping to change that with a new Connecting Commerce Business Association. (Connecting Commerce on Facebook.)
She was part of the Old Town Association in Mankato when her store was there and said having a group of business owners working together is a big benefit.
“As an independent business, it’s hard because you’re all by yourself if you’re not chatting with your neighbors,” Wyn said.
But she said the upper North Mankato business district, with Commerce Drive at the core but with other businesses sprawled out in other directions, brings a different challenge.
“Every (association) does it differently. We’re really spread out here if you think of all of upper North; it’s not like in Old Town where you could walk up and down the street and talk to people. And on Belgrade it’s just the two blocks.”
She said the Connecting Commerce name is intended to reflect that the new association isn’t just about Commerce Drive but about connecting all the commerce in the area.
She and some other owners of businesses, including Indulge Salon, Ignition Fitness and Sota Sisters, are working with local marketing firm Strategies Simplified to create a strategic plan.
“We want to have a plan for what we want to do when we go out to other businesses rather than just saying, ‘We’re a group that wants to do something.’ It’s easier to promote when you have a clear vision.”
While they hope to have the strategic plan ready soon, Wyn said a lot of the business owners they’ve talked to have some common threads about what they would like to see. “There is a lot of commonality, a lot of people thinking in the same direction.”
One goal the group has is to coordinate more with South Central College. “We’re talking with them already about having them do a 5K (race) up here.” And the farmers market that has operated in a church parking lot in upper North is considering moving it to SCC where there would be more space and more opportunity to add attractions such as music.
Connecting Commerce is currently hosting a fundraiser for the North Mankato volunteer fire department. They are selling $5 raffle tickets at various businesses on Commerce Drive until the end of the month.
The grand prize is two tickets to Savor, a gourmet food and wine event at Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery. Second prize includes gift certificates from businesses on Commerce Drive and third prize a gift basket donated by Commerce Drive businesses.
Amber Bannerman of Sota Sisters Boutique said many of the area businesses already have been cooperating on some events.
“We did a Shop Small Saturday for upper North. We had our own punch card for that. And we did a trick-or-treat event. Those are two things we want to keep doing. And we want to do a raffle every year to benefit someone.”
Bannerman said they hope the new group will sponsor one major event each year but aren’t sure what it might be.
“We’re hoping (the association) helps connect people who live in North Mankato to the businesses, new and old. And it helps the business owners get to know each other better.”
