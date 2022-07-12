MANKATO — For Khadija Johnson, Upward Bound is a family affair.
The 15-year-old Mankato East High School student started Upward Bound last year, and her mom and older sister were in it before her. She hopes her younger sister applies next.
Johnson credits Upward Bound with helping her shape her dreams for the future.
“I kind of have always wanted to get out of Mankato,” she said. “That’s my main thought and they helped me with figuring things out.”
Upward Bound is designed to stimulate and motivate low-income, potential first-generation college students to complete high school and succeed with post-secondary education.
The program, which has been housed on the Minnesota State University campus since 1978, serves 86 students, primarily from Mankato-area high schools.
Upward Bound recently received notice that it was awarded $2.3 million in federal funding for a five-year grant cycle starting Sept. 1.
It serves students by improving academic skills through classroom instruction and tutoring; providing educational opportunities not usually available to students; motivating students to pursue education beyond high school; and enhancing students’ personal, cultural, social and academic awareness and development.
Program highlights include a six-week residential summer session; cultural, social, recreational and academic activities; follow-up programs throughout the academic year; and assistance with post-secondary admission practices and application procedures.
MSU has the only Upward Bound program that serves south-central Minnesota and is one of about 25 colleges or universities in Minnesota with Upward Bound programs.
Johnson said she has enjoyed the trips she has taken with Upward Bound, including to museums in the Twin Cities. As for her future, she plans to go the University of Denver.
Skylar Bauer, 22, was in Upward Bound for three years during her Mankato East High School experience. She graduated from high school in 2018, and just graduated with her bachelor’s degree and is starting a master’s program in August. “I’m excited for it,” she said.
When she was in high school, Bauer didn’t think she could afford college. But the staff at Upward Bound encouraged her to apply for scholarships.
Trereryonna Harris, of Mankato East High School, is in Upward Bound for her second year and said she likes the freedom it gives students.
“It really gives us a sense of what we can learn,” she said.
Since 1978, Upward Bound has served about 1,000 students in Mankato. There is no cost for the program for students, as it’s entirely funded by the U.S. Department of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.