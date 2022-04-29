MANKATO — COVID-19 cases continue to trend upward in south-central Minnesota, with area counties combining for a sixth straight week of higher case counts.
The nine area counties combined for 224 newly confirmed cases between April 23-29, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. It was a 6% increase compared to the prior week.
Confirmed case counts undersell how much the coronavirus is circulating in the community, as at-home tests aren't counted.
A 6% increase in confirmed cases would be somewhat encouraging compared to the 46% increase during the prior week. Additional COVID-19 metrics, however, indicate case growth isn't yet slowing in the south-central region.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, measuring a slightly different weeklong window than the health department data, found a 45% increase in Blue Earth County's cases and a 33% increase in Nicollet County's cases. The counties are the main drivers of COVID-19 trends in the region due to their high population.
The region's test positivity rate and wastewater trends have been on gradual rises in recent weeks as well. Positivity rates aren't as useful as they were earlier in the pandemic due to negative test reporting no longer being required as of early April, but the week-over-week trend since the change took effect shows an increasing rate of tests coming back positive.
Taking all the metrics into account, including upticks in COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, the landscape didn't improve this week, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst who's tracked COVID-19 trends during the pandemic.
“For now we’re still at tolerable, manageable levels," he said, "but the trajectory of indicators are increasingly concerning.”
With hospitalizations on the rise, death trends usually follow suit. April has been one of south-central Minnesota's mildest stretches for COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Area counties had no newly confirmed deaths Friday, keeping its pandemic toll at 499.
Statewide, there were five COVID-19 deaths. The Minnesotans who died ranged in age from an Olmsted County resident between 55-59 year old to a Hennepin County resident between 90-94.
Minnesota's pandemic toll rose to 12,508.
