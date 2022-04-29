Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.