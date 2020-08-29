MANKATO — Free COVID-19 testing will be available Wednesday and Thursday in Mankato, which has become a hotspot for the illness as university students returned to the area.
The testing, organized by the Minnesota Department of Health in consultation with local officials, will be open to anyone as a way to identify how widespread the coronavirus is and isolate cases. Testing, tracing and isolating are standard pandemic response tools adopted by countries where the virus has been contained.
Testing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. each day at Minnesota State University's Myers Field House.
In a release announcing the testing, the Minnesota Department of Health stated the raw results won't directly impact whether schools remain open in the area. The testing will take place days before Mankato schools and others in Blue Earth County are set to open, and health officials will work with local, county public health and school district officials afterward to determine next steps.
"Testing and the resulting data is the starting point for discussions about what the community should do next," the release stated. "The raw number of positive cases will not have a direct impact on whether or not schools and businesses can remain open. Instead, local officials will consult with the Minnesota Department of Health so that mitigation strategies can be deliberately implemented."
Blue Earth County and south-central Minnesota had spikes in new COVID cases over the last week despite lower levels of testing during roughly the same time period. Blue Earth County had 119 new cases over the last week or so, compared to 74 the previous week.
During the same time period south-central Minnesota's cases rose from 270 to 340 new cases week over week. There has also been an uptick in COVID deaths in the region in recent weeks.
State health officials have been urging university students and other young people to follow social distancing and mask guidelines for weeks because those age groups make up the highest percentage of cases. Most in that demographic are at low risk for COVID complications, but they can spread the illness to more vulnerable people.
At least 51 colleges and universities across the state reported at least one COVID case on campus as of Friday.
Similar big testing events in Watonwan County in July drew hundreds for free testing. Watonwan County was at the time a hotspot and afterward had its cases trend downward.
The health department encourages people to pre-register for a time slot to avoid lines. To sign up, go to www.primarybio.com/r/blueearth.
There will also be free parking in Lot 7 on campus during the testing days.
