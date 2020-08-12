The Free Press
MANKATO — President Donald Trump plans to campaign in four battleground states next week, and one of his stops could be Mankato.
USA Today is reporting Trump plans to stop in Mankato as part of a scheduled visit to Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday. The president also plans to visit Arizona and Pennsylvania on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Those four states could be key leading up to the election this November as Republicans have identified Minnesota, long a Democratic safehold, as a potential Trump gain in the Electoral College while Wisconsin, Arizona and Pennsylvania all went to Trump in the 2016 election.
