WELLS — Leadership for United South Central Schools is excited to have hired a new superintendent for the coming school year as their longtime superintendent moves into retirement.
USC has offered a contract to Taylor Topinka, who just this week signed the superintendent contract and agreed to start July 1. Topinka will replace Keith Fleming, who has served as USC superintendent for seven years.
Topinka is currently the principal for grades 7-12 at Granada-Huntley-East Chain in Granada.
“We’re really excited about it,” said USC School Board Chairman Mike Schrader. “It’s always exciting to have someone young and fresh. This is my 11th year on the board, and I think the district is in a good position to try something fresh and new.
“I think Taylor is the guy for the job. We’re excited to have him next year.”
The board narrowed down superintendent candidates from four to two, and then selected Topinka as its finalist. The other finalist was Robert Routh, who is a USC English teacher.
Schrader said the decision was a tough one, as both finalists were good fits for the USC superintendent position, but ultimately it was Topinka who won him over.
“It was a hard decision between the two of them,” he said. “They both had the attributes I was looking for, so that’s why it weighed on me. When it came down to it, a lot of it had to do with the experience Taylor had and his devotion to education, which both finalists really had.”
When it came to selecting a finalist, school district leadership and community members were chiefly concerned with experience with finances, strategic planning and negotiations, Shrader said.
Topinka intends to relocate with his family to the Wells area, Schrader said. Topinka is married and has one child who will attend USC schools.
Board members are to vote on officially hiring Topinka during their next regular board meeting on Feb. 21.
