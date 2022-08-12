Blue Earth, Truman and United South Central are among school districts in the region that will benefit from a recent U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.
Riverland Community College will use its $137,331 USDA award for its Rural Utilities Distance Learning program. The college's technology and learning resources team will partner with six school districts to increase access to education.
Riverland's campuses are in Albert Lea, Austin and Owatonna.
