MANKATO — It’s all fun and games until someone loses a finger. Or a hand. Or their life.
Today is the day — more than any other day, statistically speaking — when people throw caution to the wind and light firecrackers, bottle rockets, cherry bombs and everything else to toast our nation’s independence.
But if you’re not careful, you could end up in the emergency room at your local hospital.
Mayo Clinic Health System Family Medicine physician Jennifer Johnson says fireworks-related injuries happen every year. While most are minor, some result in serious burns, even from something as seemingly “safe” as sparklers.
“Sparklers are a thing that people think are pretty harmless because they remember doing them back when they were children,” Johnson says. “They let kids have them and they forget that sparklers burn at quite a high temperature, similar to things like a welding torch.”
More than 30% of all firework-related injuries are burns, with hands and fingers, obviously, being the most commonly injured parts of the body. These injuries usually occur when people hold lit fireworks in their hands. Eyes are another area commonly injured in fireworks use. Eye wounds account for 14% of fireworks-related injuries from the gunpowder, sulfur and charcoal that make up most fireworks.
Nationwide in 2022, there were 10,200 fireworks-related injuries and 11 deaths.
“We know fireworks are a big part of Fourth of July holidays, and lots of people really enjoy fireworks, whether they buy them at the local stand and do it in their own yard or go to the public display,” Johnson says. “But what we also know working in health care is that every year we see thousands of people across the country with injuries from fireworks. We sometimes forget that there is a serious side to this. And so, using caution is very important.”
