Minnesota’s namesake, the USS Minnesota, was named winner of the 2019 Battenberg Cup Award on April 23.
The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine is homeported at Naval Submarine Base New London at Groton, Connecticut.
The Battenberg Cup Award for the U.S. Atlantic Fleet Battle Efficiency “E” winner is presented annually to the ship or submarine selected by the Fleet Commander as the best all-around in the Atlantic fleet based on accumulation of crew achievements.
Under the command of Cmdr. Thomas Flaherty, Minnesota’s crew achieved excellence in all aspects of submarine operations.
