MANKATO — Utility projects in downtown Mankato will result in two temporary street closures for several days.
A gas main replacement project will require a section of Entertainment Alley between Riverfront Drive and the north end of the Mankato Place parking ramp will close Tuesday. The alley will reopen Sept. 26.
Beginning Thursday, a section of Minnesota Street near South Riverfront Drive will be temporarily closed so a local energy company can replace a gas main. The road is expected to be reopened by Sept. 21.
