Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.