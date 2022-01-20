Being a good grandson, Sam Ladendorf knew the right thing to do. He got in line at a COVID-19 booster clinic at Minnesota State University.
“I was due for it. I’m getting it mostly for my grandma. I’ll be seeing her pretty soon,” said Ladendorf, a sophomore from Plymouth.
He lived on campus last year, but because of all the shutdowns and students who were learning remotely, he got shortchanged on college life.
“It’s a lot more open on campus this year. I never really got the full college experience because things were pretty closed last year. It’s a lot better this year.”
He said MSU has been good about helping students throughout the pandemic, including the array of clinics and testing sites.
“MSU is really helpful. It’s nice to do this here instead of having to go to a Walgreens or something,” he said.
Aarambh Shrestha, a junior from Nepal, agrees it’s been more enjoyable being a college student this year.
“It’s a lot better on campus now,” said Shrestha, who is majoring in information technology. He chose MSU because his father went here and because it is known for its aviation and IT programs. He wasn’t sure which major he was going to take when he first came but chose IT.
While many things were unknown and changing weekly when COVID first hit, Shrestha said the university has figured out processes.
“Things are a lot more streamlined. If someone gets COVID, there is a smooth procedure for what to do. It works well.”
Freshmen roommates Ashtyn Altmann and Nicole Bartos came to get the booster. As a nursing major, Bartos is well aware of the value of the vaccine and booster.
For Altmann, she has reason to protect herself and a bunch of little ones from the virus — she works at the Children’s House day care on campus.
“They’re little kids so it’s hard for a lot of them to wear masks and most of them are too young to be vaccinated. I just wanted to make sure I got the booster.”
Students, staff, faculty or anyone else from the public can make reservations or simply walk in to the clinic at Carkoski Commons to get a Moderna or Pfizer booster, or get their first or second vaccine dose.
Natalie Schuette, COVID-19 case manager with Student Health Services, has helped coordinate and oversee a lot of vaccination clinics and testing in the past couple of years.
This week’s clinic, which continues from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, is being put on by Hy-Vee. Student Health has done clinics, as has Blue Earth County Public Health.
“The county has been great at providing information and giving vaccines, or they’ve worked with us to put on our own clinics. They’ve been a fantastic partner; it’s fortunate to have an active county like Blue Earth,” Schuette said.
While earlier clinics saw hundreds of people come through for their first or second vaccine shots, boosters have been the focus more recently. Schuette said things slowed down as far as case numbers and clinics earlier in the year but then picked up as the omicron variant spread.
In December, prior to the holiday break, the university gave out nearly 400 boosters. Schuette said 95% of employees, staff and faculty have provided proof of a full series of vaccination. “For students, it’s just over the 70% mark.”
The new semester started Jan. 10 and Schuette said they saw an increase in positive COVID tests as students and staff came back, many returning from other states or countries.
“We’ve seen an increase in cases. It seems most cases we’ve seen are mild. Omicron is easily transmissible and mild for most people, especially those who are vaccinated and boosted.”
The university also has become adept at testing programs and isolating students who test positive.
“We’ve been tracking case number since the beginning.” Schuette said all lab-confirmed positive cases in Minnesota are sent to the state Department of Health, and if cases are potentially connected to MSU, the results are forwarded to the university.
MSU also has a reporting line where students or staff can call if they test positive.
“We also offer exposure testing three times a week on campus if people want to get tested,” she said. “We have both rapid tests or a saliva test, all free.”
Those who test positive are contacted and can then answer questions about others they may have been in contact with.
Students living on campus who test positive are isolated. Those living in areas where bathrooms are shared are moved to rooms with a bathroom.
“They get their food and textbooks and things delivered to them, so it works out well,” Schuette said.
Isolation ends if the person has no symptoms after five days.
