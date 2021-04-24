MANKATO — Gone are the days when people had to wake up at midnight to snag appointment slots for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccine demand far outweighed supply in south-central Minnesota for much of 2021. The same was true statewide.
As the nine-county region and state as a whole approached, then surpassed, 50% of eligible residents with at least one dose, demand slowed enough for open appointment slots to be more common.
Resuming use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which federal regulators announced Friday, could help kickstart efforts again. As a one-dose vaccine, some will prefer it to Moderna and Pfizer’s two-dose options.
South-central Minnesota reached the 50% milestone for vaccinations this week, rising to 50.5% of eligible residents with first doses as of Friday. The achievement was partly fueled by strong progress in three of the most populous area counties, Blue Earth, Brown and Nicollet, which are all above 50% now.
Brown County has the highest percentage of residents vaccinated with at least one dose in the region at 58.7%. About 46.7% of the county’s eligible residents are completely vaccinated.
While pleased with the progress so far, Public Health Director Karen Moritz said the goal is to get at least 75% of residents vaccinated. Getting there will be challenging amid the reports of slowed demand across the state.
“We’re seeing the same thing in Brown County as everyone else is seeing,” Moritz said. “This is our first week where we struggled to fill (vaccine) clinics.”
Other counties and health care providers experienced a similar slowdown of vaccine demand in recent weeks. Mayo Clinic put out a call to media this week about how it had too many open spots.
Public health agencies have been doing outreach in their communities about vaccine opportunities as a way to fill open slots. In Brown County, Moritz said recent progress was made in inoculating 16- and 17-year-olds, who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.
The county also does periodic vaccinations for homebound residents who aren’t able to make it to vaccine clinics. Long-term care facility workers who didn’t get vaccinated right away are another group where outreach efforts are aimed.
Residents are encouraged to reach out to county public health with questions about the vaccine if they’re unsure about anything. Getting the vaccine, Moritz said, will be a way for residents to be a part of the county’s comeback story this summer.
“I do think that the more people who get vaccinated, the less restrictive we’ll need to be and the less of the COVID-19 mitigation strategies we’ll have to use,” she said.
Getting to the point where demand is slowing down isn’t surprising. Polls have found about one-fifth of Americans are at least hesitant to get vaccinated if not ruling it out entirely.
The slowdown in south-central Minnesota is regionwide, said Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Health Care Coalition.
“We knew going in we’d come to a fairly rapid stop and we’re there across most of the state,” he said. “We’re to that place now, and so now how do we make incremental advances.”
The next goal he’s looking ahead to is 60% of eligible residents being vaccinated. The path to get there looks to be more clear after Friday’s big announcement about the J&J vaccine.
Federal regulators paused the one-dose vaccine earlier in April as they investigated extremely rare instances of blood clots among people who’d received it. On Friday, they urged resuming the J&J vaccinations, saying the benefits outweighed the rare risks.
Health officials uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed the blood clots out of about 8 million recipients. All 15 were women and younger than age 50.
Some people might’ve been holding off on getting two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines because they preferred J&J’s one-dose option, Weller said. Resuming the J&J vaccine could get them back on board if the pause didn’t dissuade them.
The coalition’s vaccine allotment, which it distributes to health care facilities in the south-central region, has stayed level over the last couple of weeks. Facilities now have more flexibility in administering them, though.
Previously they had to administer 90% of doses within 72 hours of receiving them. The idea was to get shots in arms as soon as possible, but it got more difficult to meet the goal as demand slowed.
The new percentage to meet within the 72-hour window is 60%, Weller said. There’s also been talk about scrapping the 72-hour turnaround, which would give vaccinators even more flexibility.
Despite south-central Minnesota reaching 50% of residents being at least partially vaccinated overall, six area counties were below 50% as of Friday. Sibley County’s 41.5% vaccination rate was the lowest in the region.
Outreach toward the remaining unvaccinated populations will be as important as ever as the state inches toward herd immunity.
In encouraging more people to get vaccinated, Weller said slots will be open going forward.
“There’s no such thing as waitlists anymore,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.