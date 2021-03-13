MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 58 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday.
The caseload included 21 confirmed cases in Blue Earth County and eight in Nicollet County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
There were no new COVID deaths reported in the region, keeping south-central Minnesota’s pandemic death toll at 223, according to the health department.
There were only four COVID deaths confirmed statewide Saturday, raising the state’s toll to 6,741.
All nine area counties had at least one newly reported COVID case Saturday. The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
•Blue Earth County — 21
• Nicollet County — 8
• Brown County — 10
• Sibley County — 4
• Faribault County — 2
• Le Sueur County — 3
• Waseca County — 2
• Martin County — 7
• Watonwan County — 1
The continuous decline in new cases comes as statewide vaccination efforts continue.
According to agency data, about 22% of Minnesota residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine and about 12% are completely vaccinated.
South-central Minnesota is on par with the state, about 22% residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 28,000 area residents, about 12%, are fully vaccinated.
While there’s been an uptick recently in known, active COVID-19 cases, conditions are improving to the point where Gov. Tim Walz on Friday unveiled a major pullback on the state’s remaining COVID-19 curbs, expanding gatherings in bars, restaurants, sports and other venues.
If you’re a Minnesotan waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine shot and hoping for a return to pre-pandemic life, this was a pretty good week. Restrictions are easing. The vaccination pace is up and officials expect it will only accelerate.
Vaccinations are a big part of the optimism. Right now the progress is somewhat slow but steady.
The Health Department on Saturday reported more than 60,000 new vaccinations — among the highest single-day totals so far. The seven-day trend remained at more than 42,000 shots daily, near the highest level reported since vaccinations began in late December.
