State’s vaccine finder with list of local providers: mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp

Walk-insMayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays

Some store pharmacies are also allowing walk-ins. Check with individual stores for more information.

Drive thru, no appointment neededNicollet County’s Health and Human Services Building, 2070 Howard Drive W. in North Mankato, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 10

By appointmentMankato Clinic: 507-625-1811

Mayo Clinic Health System: 507-594-2100

Cub pharmacies: 507-446-2524, 507-625-1241

Hy-Vee pharmacies: 507-625-7565, 507-345-5091

Open Door Health Center: 507-344-5782

Thrifty White Pharmacy: 507-345-7215

Walmart Pharmacy: 507-625-1660

