The Free Press
State’s vaccine finder with list of local providers: mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp
Walk-insMayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays
Some store pharmacies are also allowing walk-ins. Check with individual stores for more information.
Drive thru, no appointment neededNicollet County’s Health and Human Services Building, 2070 Howard Drive W. in North Mankato, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 10
By appointmentMankato Clinic: 507-625-1811
Mayo Clinic Health System: 507-594-2100
Cub pharmacies: 507-446-2524, 507-625-1241
Hy-Vee pharmacies: 507-625-7565, 507-345-5091
Open Door Health Center: 507-344-5782
Thrifty White Pharmacy: 507-345-7215
Walmart Pharmacy: 507-625-1660
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.