MANKATO — To spread the word about a neighborhood vaccine clinic set for Tuesday, organizers recently went door to door near downtown Mankato.
It was the latest example of outreach efforts aimed at getting more people vaccinated against COVID-19. Although Blue Earth County’s vaccine rate is relatively strong within south-central Minnesota, numbers have slowed to a crawl in June and about 40% of the 12-and-older population remains unvaccinated.
Tuesday’s clinic, located at Mankato Youth Place at 709 S. Broad St., was organized to make the vaccine more accessible in a diverse neighborhood where families might be facing barriers to medical care access.
After times of high vaccine demand and limited supply earlier this year, groups are having to offer more incentives and bring vaccine clinics closer to people’s homes to raise rates now.
The clinic at Mankato Youth Place, or MY Place, will be close to neighborhoods near downtown Mankato while providing free family grab-and-go meals from South Central MN Food Recovery and Wooden Spoon.
Mankato residents were receptive to the door-knocking campaign ahead of Tuesday’s clinic, said the Rev. Lindsay Jacaruso of First Presbyterian Church.
“We got to hear their story,” she said. “We encouraged them to be good neighbors, and one of the ways we can do that is to make sure we’re vaccinated.”
First Presbyterian is one of the neighborhood groups collaborating on the vaccine clinic, along with MY Place, Minnesota Council of Churches Refugee Services, Hy-Vee pharmacy and Mankato Clinic.
Door knockers focused their outreach efforts on the neighborhoods roughly from First Presbyterian to Cherry Ridge Apartments to MY Place.
Many residents they talked to were already vaccinated or had plans to do so, Jacaruso said. Even then, though, the residents said they’d let neighbors who might be unvaccinated know about the nearby opportunity.
Hy-Vee will be administering Pfizer vaccine doses to people 12 and older at the clinic, according to a release from Mankato Clinic. Anyone between 12 and 17 will need an adult with them to receive the vaccine.
Residents can register for vaccines at bit.ly/NeighborhoodVaccineClinic. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Blue Earth County had nearly 60% of residents age 12 and up with at least one dose as of Monday. Only two other area counties, Brown and Nicollet, have a higher proportion of residents 12 and up partially vaccinated.
The three counties also stand apart from the six others in the area in having at least 50% of their total populations with at least one vaccine dose.
The statewide goal for vaccinations has been to get at least 70% of 16-and-older residents vaccinated before the end of June. Minnesota was at 66.4% with at least first doses as of Monday, while south-central Minnesota’s rate was further down at 58.9%.
A vaccine clinic at the Lincoln Community Center in April provided a similar opportunity for underserved Mankato populations to receive vaccinations. Local public health and school district officials organized the community center site.
Following the neighborly outreach going door to door late last week, Jacaruso said she’s hoping for a strong turnout for the vaccine clinic at MY Place.
“We just hope lots of people come and if we see it’s a need maybe it’s something that gets replicated in another community soon,” she said.
