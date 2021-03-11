MANKATO — For Rachel Hartland, receiving her COVID-19 vaccine puts a more normal summer within reach for her family.
"We're so excited to have the summer back," she said. "The bonfires, the State Fair, going to the lake with extended family."
Hartland received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday at Thrifty White Pharmacy in Mankato. She drove down from Hopkins for it, and said she might've gone even farther if it meant getting vaccinated.
She's one of the thousands of Minnesotans going near or far to get the vaccine this week after the state expanded eligibility to more groups.
The expansion came about after the state reached its goal for 70% of people age 65 and older receiving doses by the end of March. Younger age groups with health conditions and disabilities, along with people working in certain industries, were among the newly eligible groups in the latest distribution phase.
Hartland qualified for the vaccine through her work as a sign language interpreter for schools, post offices and clinics. Not long ago she thought she'd have to wait much longer for her vaccine, but she said Thrifty White's signup online was a smooth process.
"I expected to wait until May or June was my hope, the beginning of summer," she said. "This is certainly faster than I expected."
Minnesota's federal vaccine shipment came in at about 130,000 doses this week, with the feds projecting somewhere around 300,000 doses in the last week of March, said Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday.
The state ranks 16th in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data collected by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Thrifty White significantly expanded its vaccine administration this week, boosted by more supply coming in through federal and state channels. After administering about 200 doses weekly over the previous couple of weeks, the number jumped to about 900 this week, said Sarah Schmidt, regional support pharmacist for Thrifty White.
The pharmacy provided about 270 doses per day Wednesday and Thursday. It'll likely settle into the 180 per day range going forward, Schmidt said.
“It has definitely picked up again now that we’ve opened up the next phase,” she said.
Thursday was when the pharmacy started to see more of the newly eligible groups. With the vaccine supply in the Twin Cities being more saturated, Schmidt said, it hasn't been out of the ordinary to see people drive down for a vaccine in Mankato.
Terri Cismowski, of Woodbury, at one point thought she'd have to wait until she turned 65 in October to get vaccinated. At 64, she was just below the original eligibility threshold.
She came to Mankato with a group, including one who tagged along for support after receiving her vaccine last week in Forest Lake thanks to Cismowski's help.
“She signed me up for my 65th birthday,” said Jackie Schreiber, of Inver Grove Heights. “It was pretty nice knowing that we can soon travel and get together again."
Their group of four said they likely would've gone even farther if that's what it took. Schreiber said they're all looking forward to what opportunities will open up post-vaccination.
"We’ve had to cancel three trips, so traveling is one thing we’ll look forward to,” Schreiber said.
South-central Minnesota has been consistently ahead of the state's progress on first doses over the last week. As of Thursday's state update, about 20.5% of residents in area counties received their first doses, compared to 20.3% of residents statewide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.