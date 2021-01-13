MANKATO — After looking forward to it for so long, Bill Hendrickson's wait for his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine ended Wednesday.
The Oak Terrace resident in North Mankato was eager to receive it, and he had plenty of company. About 170 residents in Oak Terrace’s independent living, assisted living and memory care, along with staff and essential caregivers, received first doses Wednesday.
The vaccine’s arrival seemed to raise spirits for the residents and staff receiving it at the facility, which was hit hard by COVID early in the pandemic.
“It’s certainly a sigh of relief that finally the thing is coming,” Hendrickson said.
For him, the vaccine means he can feel a little safer visiting his daughter as long as he stays careful. He'll receive his second dose in 28 days.
Assisted living facilities were placed just below skilled nursing facilities in the prioritization for vaccines in Minnesota. Mankato-area assisted living facilities reported receiving vaccines this week, with pharmacists going on-site to administer them.
The excitement was noticeable at Oak Terrace early Wednesday when Thrifty White’s pharmacists arrived with the vaccines, said Sarah Schmidt, pharmacy manager for Thrifty White in Mankato.
“These facilities have been through so much in the last couple months,” she said. “This provides just a little bit of relief. It’s really exciting for us to be a part of that.”
Minnesota contracted pharmacists at Thrifty White, Walgreens and CVS to administer vaccines to long-term care facility residents. For Thrifty White, which already worked with many facilities on prescriptions and other vaccines for residents, administering COVID vaccines has been a continuation of existing relationships.
Schmidt, as Thrifty White’s regional support pharmacist, and her team are vaccinating residents at 11 facilities in the south-central Minnesota region this week. She said about 550 vaccines will be administered.
Residents, staff and caregivers are receiving the Moderna vaccine, which doesn’t require ultra-cold storage.
At the facilities she’s working with, Schmidt hears about how much residents and their families are inquiring about vaccine availability to staff. They seem to realize the vaccine is going to change their lives, she said.
“We’re not expecting a complete 180 as far as being back to normal, but hopefully this provides a little bit of normalcy going forward eventually,” she said.
Oak Terrace Administrator Drew Hood credited Schmidt and Thrifty White with keeping the facility up to date on when vaccines would be available. While the pharmacy waited for its allotment of vaccines from the state, the facilities have to collect releases from residents or their families along with working out other logistical details.
Just about all residents at Oak Terrace opted to receive vaccines, Hood said, which should help minimize risks.
“I right now have goosebumps on my arms,” he said when asked what the vaccines meant for Oak Terrace. “It’s exciting.”
Other area assisted living facilities reported receiving vaccines this week as well. Vista Prairie at Monarch Meadows and Cottagewood Senior Communities finished their vaccine clinics this week as well, for example.
A total of 2,208 vaccines were administered in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties as of Sunday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s vaccine dashboard. This week’s rollout at assisted living facilities figures to greatly increase the totals in the two counties.
Just after Hendrickson received his vaccine at Oak Terrace, fellow resident Maxine Wilde received hers.
“I was anxious,” Wilde said. “I wanted it as soon as I heard about it.”
While looking ahead to enjoying a post-pandemic life, she said she’ll remain cautious while she waits for her second dose. She hears from her daughter, who works in an emergency ward in Wyoming, about how busy they are these days.
“I’ll still be careful until my next one comes in,” she said.
