LAKE CRYSTAL — Terri Anderson always looks forward to spring, but an extra snowy winter has her and her volunteers at Valley Veggies particularly eager for the upcoming growing season.
"If spring doesn't come, my life kind of stops," she said with a laugh. "That's what this whole place is about."
Entering her 26th season at Valley Veggies off of Highway 68, Anderson and her team are gearing up for plant sales in her greenhouses.
This growing season looks likely to be a departure from drier recent seasons. Like any season, however, she can only predict when conditions will allow for her plants to go from her greenhouse to outside.
Anderson has planted as early as April 10 and as late at June 10. She's thinking this year will fall about in the middle, sometime in May.
"I'm pretty sure it's going to be pretty late by the time we get into it," she said. "I'm going to guess mid-May."
Valley Veggies transplants most of its plants from the greenhouse to outside due to the heavy clay soil at the site. The soil squeezes seeds, she said, making germination harder.
She uses an old transplanter from her great-grandparents, the Seppmans, a nod back to her deep roots in the area as a fifth-generation grower — her husband, John, is also a fifth-generation grower.
Planting kicks off the first of three phases within the Valley Veggies season. The first involves selling between 50,000 to 60,000 plants through June 15.
A two-week break follows before phase two starts with a farmer's market selling herbs, vegetables and flowers in a build-your-own-bouquet patch. By the end of August comes phase three, when fall plants like sweet corn and tomatoes become available.
Throughout the season and in the lead up to it, volunteers who share her passion for organic, non-chemical growing keep coming back to get their hands in the soil.
Andrea Marti is in her third year volunteering after regularly getting her plants from Valley Veggies for at least the last dozen. Marti is legally blind and uses a guide dog to navigate ice on sidewalks, but tall snowbanks and people not shoveling sidewalks and curb cuts made it harder to get around this winter.
It made her especially eager to get back in the greenhouse, which she joked is "cheaper than therapy."
Amanda Furth was volunteering with Marti on Friday. Anderson called the two the "A team."
"I live in a condo and don't have any garden space," Furth said. "This allows me to get my gardening fix."
One of Marti's favorite crops is the yellow pear tomato, which she convinced Anderson to start growing.
"It's like candy from the garden," she said. "They're sweet, they don't give you acid reflux like cherry tomatoes do, and they're just altogether wonderful."
For Furth, trying new varieties of veggies is one of the perks of volunteering. Last year she enjoyed chocolate cherry tomatoes and bumblebee tomatoes and got kale and other veggies from the greenhouse long before they're usually available elsewhere.
Tomatoes were on the volunteering agenda Friday. Peppers and flowers were already done.
After yet more snowfall overnight, Anderson is hoping for a gradual melt and not too much heavy rain this spring. The drought-like conditions of past years have her thinking the river will seek to reclaim its path this year, although she noted heavy rain is the bigger threat at Valley Veggies' location about a mile away from the Minnesota River.
More than a quarter century of experience, though, has her prepared for just about any scenario.
"We've done it enough times that we know how to deal with it," she said. "We're looking forward to a bigger and better year once again."
