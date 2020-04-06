JUDSON — This spring, astronomically the earliest in 124 years, so far bodes well for John and Terri Anderson’s seasonal flower and produce business, Valley Veggies.
Temperatures have mostly been mild since winter’s end March 19 and the flood risk is minimal for the nearby Minnesota River.
Early last month, loyal volunteers began returning to spend a few hours each week working inside the Andersons’ heated greenhouse.
The thousands of seeds they broadcast or individually planted in boxes of soil have sprouted and are now sturdy but tiny eggplant, petunia and moss rose seedlings.
“The whole month of April is dedicated to potovers,” Terri said while explaining the process of transferring little plants into individual containers with more room to grow.
In one month, those baby vegetables and flowers should be sturdy and available for purchase by customers who drive to the site that’s near Highway 68 and not far from Minneopa State Park.
Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on Minnesota business issued March 28 are not applicable to Valley Veggies.
“Since we are actual farmers, producers, we are exempt,” Terri said. “We always set opening day on May 1. It’s our closing date that we can never schedule.”
Recurrent rains last fall made for lousy vegetable, pumpkin and gourd crops.
Terri told The Free Press in October production from her wide variety of crops was down by more than a half.
The Andersons, who started Valley Veggies as a roadside business 20 years ago, have had their share of battles with bad weather and poor health. John recently was hospitalized and a few years ago Terri suffered heart problems.
A descendant of farmers who first broke ground in Blue Earth County during the mid-1850s, Terri is not about to give up on working in the soil.
“Now is an important time to support backyard gardening. That helps create food security.”
The Andersons just need to stay alert to the changing needs of themselves and people around them, Terri said.
Mother Nature may not be revealing what’s in store for 2020, but the Valley Veggies crew plans to move several raspberry bushes to farmland closer to the greenhouse.
“I want the raspberries to be more convenient for the pick-your-own shoppers,” Terri said.
More space will be set aside, again this year, to grow pickling cucumbers, a high-demand crop in recent years.
“Every year, we grow more and still, we sell out — that’s a good problem.”
“We are adding quite a few new flowers this year — gazanias, giant coleus, salvia and more petunias — and we always are trying out new (varieties of) tomatoes.
“I have volunteers that know their flowers better than I do,” Terri said. “I can rely on them to point me in the right direction and to help me through things.”
Dawna Van Otterloo, of Mankato, is a retired teacher who has returned to Valley Veggies’ greenhouse for a third year.
Besides enjoying the companionship of other gardening lovers, her volunteerism reaps healthy benefits.
“I’m paid with plants and produce,” she said.
Van Otterloo was one of two people on hand on a recent afternoon to perform “potover” maneuvers. She worked with close to 500 vegetable plants but practiced social distancing from other volunteers and the Andersons.
She’s noticed a drop in the number of greenhouse volunteers and believes that’s due to a fear of contracting the coronavirus.
Van Otterloo misses the “wonderful” gardening volunteers who didn’t return this season. “It’s a time consuming task (potovers) and I’m a people person.”
