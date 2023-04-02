When you’ve been volunteering for more than a decade or so, you’re bound to take pride in your area of purview.
At VINE Home Thrift Store, Karen Verburg’s place of pride is the linens section.
She tidies the area two to three days per week as a volunteer, making sure donated items are neat and in good condition. Accustomed to working with fabrics, she’ll take an item home to fix it up if she notices any tears.
“You get back so much more than you give,” she said of her volunteer work.
Her husband, Arvin Verburg, volunteers in the back working on donated furniture. His wife said it’s the right fit for a “farm boy who knows how to fix things.”
The Verburgs, in their early 80s, have been donating their time to the thrift store since 2009, and it’s only one of many places on their volunteering resumes.
Volunteers like them are in great demand at nonprofits in the Mankato area after numbers declined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
VINE has a volunteer base of about 300 people for its hot meals on wheels, chores, respite, caring connection, thrift store and many other programs. The number was up around 400 several years ago, said Paige Schuette, VINE’s marketing and communications manager.
Like other nonprofits, VINE started seeing signs of lower volunteer numbers before the pandemic. The pause on certain programs during the stretch merely worsened it, and the numbers haven’t yet rebounded.
“We’re very fortunate for the amount of people who do give back to the community,” Schuette said. “We just understand our population of people who volunteer are retired people and they’re busier now than they were in the past.”
Some retireees have grandchildren to help raise, traveling to do and hobbies to pursue, all reasonable ways to spend valuable time. They account for a large proportion of volunteers still, but some had to step away during the pandemic for health reasons.
It’ll be on returnees, new retirees and younger people to build the numbers back up. Workplaces do their part by facilitating opportunities for employees to participate.
MEI-Total Elevator Solutions has a team of weekly volunteers delivering meals on wheels for VINE.
“When we can take the resources we’ve been given and share them out beyond what we do, it helps everybody,” said Coralyn Musser, MEI’s director of outreach and engagement.
Volunteers from the company also have given time to the BackPack Food Program, Habitat for Humanity, ECHO Food Shelf and other nonprofit programs. Helping out is a way to be part of the community, Musser said.
“If people are passionate about veterans or homelessness or food insecurity or building homes, we connect them to those opportunities,” she said.
Encouragingly, when it comes to the need for volunteers, new data released in January showed Minnesotans are more willing to donate time and energy than residents in most other states.
The U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps analyzed data from 2021 and found Minnesota had the third highest volunteering rate out of all states, only behind Utah and Wyoming. Minnesotans did nearly as well in “informal helping” — think doing a favor for a neighbor — ranking sixth in the country.
Along with VINE’s thrift store, Karen Verburg donates time to the caring connection program and used to be a volunteer teacher at Lincoln Community Center’s ESL, or English as a second language, program.
Arvin Verburg, who used to be a math teacher and had an income tax business, volunteers filling out taxes for people in need through the VITA Volunteer Tax Assistance program based in Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
VINE Home Thrift Store manager Dave Gefre said their skills and personalities, along with the other 18 or so volunteers, are always appreciated and in need. Before the pandemic, the store had about 32 volunteers.
“We have different volunteers with all different skill sets, and it makes it all work out well,” he said. “We can find a home for just about anybody.”
The Verburgs have no plans to retire from their “homes” in linens and furniture.
“This is the retirement,” Arvin Verburg said with a laugh at the thrift store Wednesday.
By finding an organization in need of your skills and doing what you can when you can, volunteering brings so much to your life, Karen Verburg said. In exchange, you collect a wealth of experiences.
“The experiences have enhanced our lives so much,” she said. “We moved here in 1995 and it helped us know the community.”
