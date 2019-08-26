LAKE CRYSTAL — Someone drove away into the night with a painter’s livelihood.
Malia Wiley, whose main income comes from selling original paintings and reproductions of them, woke up Sunday morning to discover her work vehicle missing from her rural Lake Crystal driveway.
“It’s all gone, everything I take to the shows,” Wiley said about the mini van’s contents, oil paintings and series of greeting cards she designed.
Sometime Saturday night, the van packed full with merchandise to sell at fairs and festivals was stolen.
“I feel a little vulnerable, someone invaded my space.”
Wiley said she doesn’t think the thief or thieves targeted her art. And she doesn’t have a clue suggesting who would have wanted her 2007 vehicle designed for hauling cargo, not passengers.
“My husband and I had guests staying over. There were about six vehicles parked in the driveway. No one heard anything.”
Wiley, who has been preparing to set up a booth at Rock Bend Folk Festival Sept. 7-8 in St. Peter and an art fair in Lakeville will not have time to restock.
Most of her artworks have rural themes and many of her subjects are animals that live on her property or on neighbors’ farms.
A family friend has created a GoFundMe page to help the artist recoup her financial loss.
“I did it because, you know, I can’t help Malia replace her paintings by painting for her — no one can,” said Deb Kammerund, of Winthrop.
None of the commissioned pieces recently created by Wiley for pet owners was in the stolen van.
Nor was her oil painting of a peacock that’s showing off a draped crocheted afghan instead of the bird breed’s signature point of pride, its plumed tail feathers.
“That piece is at the State Fair in the fine arts building.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.