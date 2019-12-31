GAYLORD — The State Patrol is at the scene of a vehicle rollover with injuries south of Gaylord in Sibley County.
A 27-year-old Belle Plaine woman was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan north on Highway 22 shortly before 9 a.m. and was near the intersection of 340th Street when the vehicle slid off the ice-covered roadway and rolled in west ditch.
Information about the driver and the children who were her passengers will be released at a later time, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.