MANKATO — Police are still investigating a crash that injured four juveniles Friday night on Main Street.
It's still unclear who was driving the van that crashed into a parked car and then a tree at about 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Main Street, a Mankato Department of Public Safety official said Monday.
The owner had not given anyone permission to take the vehicle that crashed, Associate Director of Public Safety Dan Schisel said.
Three of four known occupants were ejected from the van during the crash. Investigators are looking into whether there might have been additional occupants who left the scene before police arrived.
Four teens, ages 14, 15, 16 and 17, were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospital in Mankato. Three were later airlifted to Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Campus in Rochester. All four teens are still alive.
No additional information is being released while the investigation is ongoing.
