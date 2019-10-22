MANKATO — Minnesota’s outbreak of vaping-associated lung injuries includes one case each in Blue Earth and Watonwan counties.
The cases are among 78 confirmed or probable cases of injuries caused by vaping across the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The department didn’t provide specifics on the two cases in south-central Minnesota, but Deputy State Epidemiologist Richard Danila urged Minnesotans to avoid vaping as investigations into the injuries continue.
“It’s a very dangerous situation,” he said. “Do not vape material you bought on the street or the black market, particularly illicit THC.”
The department has so far concluded 69 of the 78 injuries occurred after someone vaped a product containing THC — the compound in marijuana giving users a high. None were deemed to be caused by someone vaping only nicotine, Danila said, although nine cases are still under investigation.
Hospitals and clinics report suspected injuries associated with vaping directly to the health department. The alert prompts health department investigators to interview the patients once their health improves.
Danila said the health department typically wants to know what and how often patients were vaping. The interviewer also checks if the patient has any leftover vaping products for the department to test.
Narrowing down the exact cause of the injuries and deaths remains a challenge due to the staggering number of vaping products on the market. Unlike some other states, none of the Minnesotans who were injured said they bought the product online or from a dispensary out of state.
Instead, almost all the Minnesotans interviewed said they got the vaping products from a “friend,” Danila said. The lack of accountability for those manufacturing and distributing the products adds another hurdle for investigators.
“It’s not like a foodborne outbreak where we can trace lettuce back (to a farm),” Danila said. “That’s why it’s been so hard to solve this outbreak nationally.”
Although county public health offices aren’t directly involved in the health department’s investigations, they actively facilitate public service campaigns on vaping prevention and tobacco cessation.
Watonwan County, where nearly 17% of 11th graders reported using a vaping device in the recently released Minnesota Student Survey, is leading targeted education campaigns at both the general public and students about vaping, said Community Health Services Manager Julia Whitcomb. Along with prevention messaging, she encouraged people to seek out the state’s QUITPLAN smoking-cessation program.
“I think a lot of people are aware in regards to tobacco and the dangers, but we also want to support those who are struggling to quit this addiction,” she said.
Blue Earth County’s public health office is similarly working with schools to get messaging about vaping to students, said Public Health Supervisor Kelley Haeder. She echoed the health department’s warning about vaping, saying residents should be wary of vaping products containing THC.
