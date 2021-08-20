MANKATO — Like so many of her peers, Sierra Roiger hopes her college classes will stay in person next semester.
“It’s easier having the teacher there and to see live where you’re going wrong with stuff,” said the second-year student at Minnesota State University. “Virtual is a lot harder.”
COVID-19 vaccines will play key roles in limiting class disruptions, which is why MSU organized vaccination clinics in the lead-up to Monday’s semester start.
Roiger received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Friday’s vaccination clinic. Her work as a certified nursing assistant earlier this year contributed to her decision to get vaccinated.
“It influenced it a lot more once I started actually seeing how bad it was getting for us and how short-staffed we were,” she said.
Roiger also heard about a new announcement requiring students who live on campus to either provide proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing.
Chancellor Devinder Malhotra of the Minnesota State system of universities and colleges laid out the details in a Wednesday memo. The vaccine or test requirement applies to “student groups or populations that are in settings where there is close and frequent contact with others,” Malhotra stated in the memo.
Students living in the dorms or other university-owned residence facilities, student-athletes, and members of extracurricular group activities such as theater and choir are all among those who’ll to need either provide proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing no later than Oct. 4. The guidelines won’t apply to students who live off-campus unless they participate in group activities on campus.
State employees already saw similar vaccine or test guidelines put in place earlier this month. The goal in encouraging and offering vaccines is to ensure a more normal university experience this academic year, said Natalie Schuette, MSU’s COVID-19 case manager.
“The more vaccinations we have, the more normal our semester can look,” she said.
The difference in quarantine protocols when someone is vaccinated versus when they’re unvaccinated explains why vaccinations are seen as so important. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations call for unvaccinated people to quarantine for 10-14 days after a close contact of 15 minutes or more with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.
So more unvaccinated students raises the likelihood of quarantines snowballing out of control. Vaccinated students, meanwhile, wouldn’t have to quarantine after a close contact with someone who tests positive.
MSU sent out a survey to enrolled students in late July asking about their vaccination status. About four out of five students who responded said they received the vaccine, Schuette said, adding it was an encouraging result.
Younger people generally have lower vaccination rates than the rest of the eligible population in Minnesota. A desire for a more normal college experience, and seeing the vaccine as a pathway toward it, could help close the gap.
“I think most people the students’ ages are interested in getting back to normal,” Schuette said.
For Kya Thompson, a first-year student, getting vaccinated Friday accomplished a few things.
“I’m getting it to help with everything and not have to worry about getting COVID hopefully,” she said. “I also have a lot of concerts coming up, and they require you to get a test every few weeks prior to it. I just figured it was a lot easier to get it than get tested over and over again.”
Most of the people on her floor in her dorm were open to the vaccine, she said. And almost all of her friends already received the vaccine — she would’ve received it already, too, if a pharmacy hadn’t mixed up her earlier appointment.
Although other people in her life discouraged her from getting the vaccine, Thompson said she looked closely at any possible side effects before deciding to get it. Even if she recommends other students get it, she added that those who have personal reasons for not wanting the vaccine shouldn’t receive hate.
Her friend and fellow first-year student Deyton Drost came with her to the vaccination clinic. Drost was vaccinated back in May and said her message to fellow students about the vaccine would be: “If you can, you should.”
MSU’s next student vaccination clinics will be from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at student health services. The same hours will be available the following week on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
