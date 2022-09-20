MANKATO — A vehicle drove into the corner of the Landmark Building in downtown Mankato Monday, after the driver had an apparent medical episode.
The 68-year-old man was southbound on Second Street when he veered off the street at Main Street and hit the northeast corner of the building, according to Mankato police. He was transported to the local hospital.
Witnesses said the man appeared unconscious while the vehicle was still moving, and then awoke when it came to a stop as passersby assisted.
The accident occurred at 1:50 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.