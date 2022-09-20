Landmark crash

Workers patch a section of the Landmark Building at Main and Second streets in Mankato after a vehicle rammed through the building after the driver lost control of his vehicle Monday.

 Joe Spear

MANKATO — A vehicle drove into the corner of the Landmark Building in downtown Mankato Monday, after the driver had an apparent medical episode.

The 68-year-old man was southbound on Second Street when he veered off the street at Main Street and hit the northeast corner of the building, according to Mankato police. He was transported to the local hospital.

Witnesses said the man appeared unconscious while the vehicle was still moving, and then awoke when it came to a stop as passersby assisted.

The accident occurred at 1:50 p.m.

