MANKATO — A man having an apparent medical issue hit the side of the building Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato's hospital complex with his vehicle.
The accident happened at 3:50 p.m.
Mankato police said Thomas C. Jackson, 75, of Mankato hit the building near the specialty clinic area, west of the Emergency Department entrance.
There was no estimate on damage to the vehicle or building, but no one else was injured.
The man was taken into the nearby ER and no report of his condition was available.
