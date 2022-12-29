MANKATO — If you’re shopping for a new car, flexibility is key, car salesmen say, as the new vehicle market rebounds from a long period of being short of inventory.
“If you come in and don’t have to have an exact color or options, but you want a brand-new vehicle, you can walk out with a new vehicle,” said Jeff Wondra, general sales manager at Snell Motors in Mankato. “You’ve either got to be flexible or patient.”
Others echo what Wondra said, saying their lots have cars, trucks and SUVs available for sale, so eager shoppers can walk out same-day with a vehicle. Just maybe not the one they desired.
Vehicle availability depends on what you’re looking for, Wondra said.
“For example, if you’re looking for a Yukon or an Escalade, there are not any sitting on lots anywhere,” he said. “But if you’re looking for a smaller SUV, there are plenty of those.”
The vehicle shortage we’ve witnessed in the past isn’t entirely behind us but has improved.
“I’m pretty optimistic,” Wondra said.
“That’s a good question,” said Ted Evans, general manager at Harrison Ford in Mankato, about whether car sales and inventory have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. “There are certain product lines that are becoming more available than they had been, but there are still some product lines taking quite a while to get. But it’s a lot better than it was.”
Brian Taylor, owner of Mankato Motors, said the market is improving slowly.
“We’ve got a lot of Chevy Silverados, a lot of Nissan Rogues and Chevy Enoxes,” he said. “Our high-volume models are pushing out. And large SUVs are really popular to order.”
People are still waiting for up to a year for popular models that aren’t on the car lot, Taylor said.
The vehicle shortage isn’t “completely in the past,” said Jason Wenk, sales manager at Mankato Nissan. “But it’s on the upward trend.”
“We do have some vehicles in stock now,” Evans said. “People are able to come in and pick from some vehicles and take delivery right away.”
“Everyone will agree inventory levels are dramatically lower than what they have been historically,” Wondra said, adding that at one time in the long-ago past there were two cars on the lot for any one buyer. “You can see where that’s a problem.”
Wenk said his dealership has always been known for their trucks and serves a heavily agricultural demographic with buyers purchasing equipment for their business, such as a truck or a large SUV. “We would sell a lot more Yukons and Escalades if we were able to get them.”
Wondra said the best method for shopping for a new vehicle is to come to the lot and “get hands on with what is on the ground. Sometimes it’s hard to make a high-dollar decision on a vehicle without physically touching it. If you test a few options that weren’t on your list, you might realize it fits even if you thought you wouldn’t like it.
“They also might find, wow, I guess I didn’t need another one of this model,” he said. “This one would work great and I can take it home today.”
