MANKATO — The vehicle suspected of striking a student as she got on a school bus in Edina has been located in Mankato.
A 17-year-old was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after she was struck by a car that did not stop last Thursday morning on France Avenue in Edina.
Tips led investigators to the suspect vehicle in Mankato, the Edina Police Department announced Tuesday. No arrests have been made and no further details were released. Police are still investigating, the announcement states.
