A man who reportedly assaulted someone in a New Ulm drive-thru then stole an SUV last month is now charged with fleeing from a Lake Crystal officer in the stolen vehicle.
Matthew Dennis Smith, 32, of St. Paul, was charged with felony fleeing police and misdemeanor driving after license revocation Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
The Lake Crystal officer spotted a Ford Explorer going 113 mph on Highway 60 on Sept. 22, according to a court complaint. The vehicle had been reported stolen from New Ulm minutes earlier with a gun inside. The suspected thief also was believed to have punched a customer at the drive-thru of the New Ulm McDonald's.
When the officer tried to pull the SUV over, the driver turned off the lights and got away. The SUV was found later that night south of Amboy, and Smith was caught the next morning near the town.
