LE SUEUR — A man allegedly stole a vehicle from a woman he knows, drove drunk and fled from police in Le Sueur.
Glenn Everett Lewis, 48, with no permanent address, was charged with felony counts of vehicle theft, DWI and fleeing police Wednesday in Le Sueur County District Court. He also is charged with gross misdemeanor driving without a license.
A Le Sueur woman reported Lewis had been staying with her, and he and her new vehicle disappeared Tuesday afternoon. Police used the vehicle GPS system to find the vehicle in Le Sueur.
Lewis would not stop for police, according to a court complaint. He reportedly swerved around a semi before stopping outside the vehicle owner's residence.
A breathalyzer showed Lewis had an alcohol concentration of 0.095.
Lewis has six prior convictions for DWI, two for vehicle theft and one for fleeing police.
