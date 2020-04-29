MANKATO — Police are looking for an unidentified man who stole a vehicle, fled from an officer in it and then got away on foot.
A Mankato Department of Public Safety officer attempted to pull over a driver for driving without headlights just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on Stoltzman Road near West Pleasant Street, Associate Director of Public Safety Dan Schisel said.
The vehicle fled south, turned onto Fairfield Avenue, then James Avenue and finally onto Bartholomew Lane, where it jumped a curb and its tires went flat.
The driver, who was believed to be a male, ran away. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and helped establish a search perimeter, but the suspect was not located.
Investigators discovered the vehicle had been stolen from Southwood Flats Apartments on James Avenue.
Evidence was collected at the scene that might help identify the suspect, Schisel said.
