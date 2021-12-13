MANKATO — The Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to 28 crashes during last week's snowstorm and gave out over 200 parking tickets and towed nearly 150 vehicles.
Officers responded to 22 crashes after the snow began to fall Friday and six crashes on Saturday, according to call logs. Another 20 vehicles went off the road and 16 vehicles got stuck, broke down or were left in a roadway.
There were 159 vehicles towed during Mankato's first snow emergencies of the year issued Saturday for most of the city and Sunday for the downtown area. Another 214 vehicles were cited for parking on city streets.
The National Weather Service reported 7 to 9 inches of snow in the Mankato area, and Le Sueur got 14 inches, St. Peter got 11 inches and Waseca received 9.5 inches.
Woodbury was the top state total at 20 inches.
