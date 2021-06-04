MANKATO — Veteran vendor Bernie Kleinschmidt sat behind the wheel of his Country Gardens truck Thursday afternoon where he was out of the sun with a good view of the other sellers at Mankato Farmers' Market.
Kleinschmidt, 77, has been selling locally grown produce over more than three decades at various outdoor sites, including the Mankato market's previous locations in downtown Mankato and at Madison East.
“This one is the best,” he said, describing the business atmosphere throughout the Best Buy parking lot now used by up to 48 vendors during the season.
“Prices stay pretty even. Nobody tries to undercut anybody else.”
Years ago Kleinschmidt hauled produce to sell at sites in other towns. Those ventures didn't pan out financially, he said. Some vendors would sell their vegetables for a nickel apiece; others brought in produce sold at marked-up prices after being purchased from a grocery store.
Kleinschmidt said vendors with the Mankato Area Growers Association get to vote on decisions that affect them and the market.
Fresh-cut flowers, kohlrabi, asparagus, lettuce, green onions, spinach, rhubarb and eggs were available Thursday. New vendor Chandler Link was trying her hand at selling reproductions of her original watercolors — summery, floral paintings — for $20-$30.
“People have been telling me the prices are too low,” she said.
Kleinschmidt also has advice for the novice vendors such as Link. They should be prepared to hold on to their tents.
“We've got lots of spare parts at home,” he said, jokingly.
The abundance of poles and ropes are the remnants of several toppled tents lost to gusting winds. Dust devils dropping from the sky and work days that begin at sunrise on summer days are par for the course for Kleinschmidt.
“I get up at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, leave at 5:30 a.m. and I start selling at 8 a.m. — I don't intend to quit this anytime soon.”
Neither does vendor Daniel Zimmerli, who grows artisan lettuce and other produce at his rural Waldorf business, Cedar Crate Farm. He's not only a Mankato Farmers' Market regular, he sells and delivers community-supported agriculture shares, known as CSA, to several customers throughout the area.
Zimmerli noted a definite increase in sales for 2020.
“The COVID pandemic was probably a major factor in the 30% to 40% uptick. It will be interesting to see how it goes this year as things trend back to what was normal.”
Caitlyn Bell is marking her second season of driving between rural Waldorf and Mankato on market days as an employee at Zimmerli's business.
Bell also sells fresh-cut flowers from a booth near the Cedar Crate Farm.
“This year is my first season for my own business, Stone Hearth Farm and Garden.”
The life of a market vendor is an experience that has “met my values and goals” said Bell, a a Twin Cities native who studied journalism and advertising at the University of Minnesota.
Preparing for his first-ever farmers' market was “overwhelming and exciting” at the same time, said member Tim Enz, of rural St. Peter.
“It went really well and I enjoyed the people,” he said, describing customer numbers Thursday afternoon at his Triple E Farms stand.
Saturday morning Enz and some of his family members will be stationed at a parking lot near Highway 169 for the opener of St. Peter Farmers' Market. The certified beef the Enzes sell is from the Angus herd they feed wild hay, alfalfa and a feed mixture that includes corn.
Enz anticipates brisk sales to customers from the St. Peter area. “Lots of people have been asking when we will be there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.