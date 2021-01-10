At the first Mankato Farmers’ Market of 2021, vendors looked back on what ended up being a bustling 2020 for them.
A lively season outdoors gave way to much the same once it moved indoors to Drummers Garden Center & Floral for the winter. Saturday was the fourth of six markets planned between November and February.
The 2020 Farmers’ Market season may have been the busiest yet for Moody Bees Honey, said owner Jason Moody, of Madelia.
“Actually I think it was one of our best years,” he said. “People were seeking local and it was an open market too, where you’re not in a grocery store.”
Being outdoors for much of last year meant the Farmers’ Market wasn’t as disrupted by COVID-19 restrictions as indoor events. And by the time weather forced it indoors, spacing was made easier because many vendors were done for the year.
For vendors with shelf-stable products such as Moody’s honey and beeswax, the first three winter markets seemed about as popular as the summer events were. The market before Christmas on Dec. 19 in particular drew a satisfying number of customers, vendors reported.
“Especially with the holidays, people are looking for those special, interesting gifts,” Moody said.
Jean Braatz of My Minnesota Farmer in Montgomery said it was the best Christmas market yet. She reported having a similarly busy 2020.
“With COVID going on people might be staying home, but it’s not happening here,” she said. “People love local produce, and they love connections with people and knowing the food has only been touched by people at our farm.”
As opposed to the more produce-heavy summer, Braatz’s booth featured meat, granola and eggs Saturday. She suspects fewer people are traveling to warm locales this winter, leading them to check out local events instead.
“People aren’t going to Hawaii for two weeks,” she said. “They’re sticking around, getting out and supporting local businesses.”
Across from Braatz’s booth, Joann Bigaouette of Knollwood Farm in St. James sold eggs Saturday. At first she wasn’t sure how 2020 would go, but she said loyal customers kept coming, and there seemed to be more interest in fresh local produce.
“We have some very devoted customers,” she said. “You get to know them.”
Lisa Vasquez, a regular shopper at the Farmers’ Market, offered another theory for why more people sought it out in 2020.
“From my perspective, people were more open to trying things that maybe they hadn’t tried before,” she said.
More time at home led to more people trying new hobbies, cooking included. And the Farmers’ Market would have many of the ingredients they’d need to test out that new recipe.
“Everything always tastes better when it’s fresh off the vine,” Vasquez said.
Like many other Farmers’ Market shoppers, Vasquez also just likes to support local vendors. Always a fan of the markets, she said she visited more consistently over the last year.
“The owners take so much pride in their products and it’s just really neat to be able to support them,” she said.
Having the support carry over into the winter helps make the long wait for spring easier, Braatz said.
“These winter markets for farmers are great just to keep income coming in,” she said.
The final two Farmers’ Markets of the winter season are scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 23 and Feb. 6.
